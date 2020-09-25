Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 984,068 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 32,298,410 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 22,141,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Thursday, 5,730 new deaths and 312,068 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,141 new deaths, followed by United States with 846 and Brazil with 831.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 202,827 deaths from 6,979,937 cases. At least 2,710,183 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 139,808 deaths from 4,657,702 cases, India with 92,290 deaths from 5,818,570 cases, Mexico with 75,439 deaths from 715,457 cases, and Britain with 41,902 deaths from 416,363 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 97 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 86, Spain 67, Bolivia 67, and Brazil 66.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,322 cases (8 new since Thursday), including 4,634 deaths and 80,522 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 332,701 deaths from 9,020,315 cases, Europe 228,459 deaths from 5,128,975 infections, the United States and Canada 212,113 deaths from 7,128,683 cases, Asia 131,533 deaths from 7,665,710 cases, middle East 43,622 deaths from 1,883,757 cases, Africa 34,706 deaths from 1,439,657 cases, and Oceania 934 deaths from 31,321 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.