UrduPoint.com

Croatian Woman Allowed Abortion Amid Public Outrage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Croatian woman allowed abortion amid public outrage

Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :A Croatian woman who was denied an abortion although her foetus had serious health issues was allowed to undergo the procedure, a minister said on Wednesday, in a case that sparked nationwide outrage.

The story rocked the European Union country where Catholic Church-backed conservative groups aspire to curb the right to abortion, which is legal until the 10th week of pregnancy.

After that period it can be performed if the health of the mother or foetus is seriously jeopardised, as well as in cases of rape or incest.

But abortion is becoming more restricted as rising religious pressure sways doctors to refuse it citing moral grounds.

Nearly 60 percent of gynaecologists in Croatia's public hospitals refuse to perform abortion on moral grounds, official figures show.

The unborn child of Mirela Cavajda was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in late April, in the sixth month of pregnancy.

Doctors told the 39-year-old, who already has one child, that the foetus would either die or if born would have serious defects, she told local media.

They advised Cavajda to seek help in neighbouring Slovenia.

Meanwhile, four public hospitals in the capital Zagreb refused to carry out the abortion without explanation or saying they could not confirm the diagnosis or lacked the necessary conditions.

But Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros on Wednesday said a medical "commission allowed the termination of (Cavajda's) pregnancy".

"The situation is extremely difficult" as the MRI scan of her foetus's brain showed, he told reporters.

That is why the commission estimated that "both medical and legal preconditions for the approval of abortion have been met", the minister said.

The case sparked anger among rights groups and many in the Balkan country.

On Thursday, rallies in support of Cavajda and against the deterioration of women's reproductive health will be held in Zagreb and several other cities.

Nearly 90 percent of Croatia's population of 3.9 million are Catholic and the Church remains immensely influential.

In 2017, the country's top court rejected the calls of Church-backed conservatives to ban abortion.

It also ordered the parliament to adopt a new law on abortion regulations and ruled that the current one, dating back to the 1970s, was outdated.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Zagreb Slovenia Croatia April Women 2017 Moral Church Media Top Million Court

Recent Stories

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinf ..

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinforce European Security - Downi ..

1 hour ago
 US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet O ..

US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet Other Conditions to Lift Contem ..

1 hour ago
 US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April ..

US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April as Federal Revenues Jump - Tre ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusi ..

Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusion of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in ..

1 hour ago
 NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' ..

NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' Accession Bid

2 hours ago
 Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflic ..

Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflict With Egypt's Sisi - White Ho ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.