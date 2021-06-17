UrduPoint.com
Crowds Back At Disneyland Paris As France Breathes Easy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Crowds back at Disneyland Paris as France breathes easy

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :France savoured a fresh sense of freedom Thursday as people were allowed to remove face masks when outside for the first time since last autumn and Disneyland Paris welcomed visitors after an eight-month Covid hiatus.

The easing of coronavirus rules came as authorities hailed a rapid decline in new cases on the eve of summer holidays, raising hopes for a more vibrant and relaxed tourist season.

"I'm happy, it frees us a little bit," said Aicha Drame, a student in the capital, where roughly half of pedestrians on many busy streets enjoyed the new-found freedom.

"We're getting back to normal and it feels good," she told AFP.

The nationwide curfew of 11 pm will be lifted ahead of schedule on Sunday, the government announced Wednesday, reinforcing a sense that France's vaccination drive is starting to pay off.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said 60 percent of adults have now received at least one Covid jab, and youths 12 and over are now eligible as well.

But he urged people to continue wearing masks outdoors, in particular in crowded areas. "It doesn't mean you can't wear it, if you want to protect yourself," he told BFM television.

Miriam Rofael, an American lawyer visiting from California, continued to wear a mauve mask that matched her top as she crossed a bridge over the Seine.

"I trust the science and I trust that I'm protected," she said, but acknowledged that "It is easier if it's hot, not to have to wear it."Camille Wodling, a photographer, was not only savouring the sun at a table outside a cafe.

"Seeing strangers without a mask, you want to stop and take a good look at their face. And then you see smiles, it's good to see people smile," she said.

