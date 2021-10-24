Cuba reports lowest number of daily infections from COVID-19 in four months

HAVANA, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :-- Cuba reported on Sunday the lowest number of daily infections of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in four months, with 1,393 cases registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 944,431.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, there were 14 deaths in the last day, bringing the death toll to 8,167.

"Today, we have encouraging figures," said the ministry's director of hygiene and epidemiology, Francisco Duran.

Duran stated that there are currently 5,846 active cases, the lowest figure in four months.

The central province of Sancti Spiritus, which on Friday became the epicenter of the disease in the country, reported an incidence rate of 960.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.