Cuba sees no COVID-19 death for 3rd straight day

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:Cuba reported a third consecutive day with no death related to COVID-19, keeping the death toll at 8,508, while registering 836 COVID-19 infections in the last day, for a total caseload of 1,085,404, the Ministry of Public Health said Friday.

The ministry also indicated that there were currently 3,627 active cases in the Caribbean country.

The province of Ciego de Avila had the highest number of new daily cases with 144, followed by neighboring Sancti Spiritus with 97, and Camaguey and Mayabeque, both with 84.