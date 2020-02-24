UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

De Kock Shines For South Africa Despite Slow Pitch

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

De Kock shines for South Africa despite slow pitch

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Captain Quinton de Kock slammed 70 off 47 balls but South Africa were restricted to 158 for four in the second Twenty20 international against Australia at St George's Park on Sunday.

De Kock got South Africa off to a blazing start as they set out to recover from a record 107-run defeat in the first match in Johannesburg on Friday. He hit two sixes in the second over, bowled by Pat Cummins, and raced to 50 off 31 balls.

South Africa scored 59 runs in the six-over powerplay but scoring proved increasingly difficult on a slow pitch with low bounce as the ball lost its shine and hardness.

De Kock also appeared to become frustrated as he tried to maintain his scoring rate before he was caught at long-off by Mitchell Starc off leg-spinner Adam Zampa. He hit five fours and four sixes.

Rassie van der Dussen made 37 off 26 balls but South Africa could score only 36 runs off the last five overs.

Seamer Kane Richardson was Australia's best bowler, taking two wickets and only conceding 21 runs in his four overs.

Related Topics

Africa Australia George Johannesburg Van Mitchell South Africa Adam Zampa Sunday From Best

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education launches coronavirus prevent ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed opens UMEX and SimTEX 2020, laun ..

1 hour ago

FCA to launch of Mobile Passenger Inspection Unit

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation fro ..

3 hours ago

Deals on first day of UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exceed ..

3 hours ago

ISNR Abu Dhabi&#039;s Higher Organising Committee ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.