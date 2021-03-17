Death anniversary of Muhammad Ali to be observed on March 19

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Sixteenth death anniversary of Legendary Actor Muhammad Ali (Late) would be observed on March 19.

According to details, Muhammad Ali had started his professional career from Radio Pakistan Hyderabad in 1956 as Broadcaster, after sometime he had been moved to Bahawalpur station and later shifted to Radio Pakistan Karachi.

He signed a film 'Chirag Jalta Raha' in which he was offered a role of the lead but he preferred to act as the villain. The film was released on March 9,1962 and was inaugurated by Fatima Jinnah at Nishat Cinema, Karachi.

He died in Lahore on 19 March,2006.