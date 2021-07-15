UrduPoint.com
'Deeply Concerned' Brussels Warns Poland To Respect EU Law

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The European Commission warned Poland on Thursday that it would act to ensure that member states respect the precedence of EU law over their national systems.

The EU executive said it was "deeply concerned" the Polish Constitutional Tribunal had rejected measures ordered by the European Court of Justice to protect judicial independence.

"This decision reaffirms our concerns about the state of the rule of law in Poland," the statement said.90 "EU law has primacy over national law. All decisions by the European Court of Justice, including orders for interim measures, are binding on all member states' authorities and national courts." The warning that Brussels would "make use of its powers" came after the European Court of Justice ruled that a central part of Poland's judicial reforms was not compatible with EU law.

The standoff could trigger financial penalties for Poland and a dangerous political split within the EU that could call into question Warsaw's membership of the bloc.

Warsaw and Brussels have been at loggerheads for years over reforms pushed through by the Polish government, which is led by the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party.

The Polish law on reforming the judiciary, which came into force in February last year, prevents judges from referring questions of law to the European Court of Justice.

It also sets up a "disciplinary chamber" to oversee Polish judges, with the power to lift their immunity to expose them to criminal proceedings -- a move that Brussels says undermines their independence.

