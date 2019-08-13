UrduPoint.com
Detained Kyrgyzstan Ex-president Accused Of Coup Plot

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 01:50 PM

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Kyrgyzstan's ex-president Almazbek Atambayev was plotting to overthrow the government before he was detained in raids on his compound, the country's security services said Tuesday.

Last week's arrest of Atambayev, who was president from 2011 to 2017, has raised fears of new political turmoil in the Central Asian nation.

He was seized in a massive security operation on Thursday after an attempt to detain him the day before sparked lethal clashes between his supporters and law enforcement.

"He wanted bloodshed. His intention was a state coup," Orozbek Opumbayev, the head of the national security services (GKNB), told a news conference in Bishkek.

The head of the state prosecutor's investigations department said Atambayev would also be investigated for organising attempted murder, after he and his supporters took up arms during the clashes with law enforcement, which left one officer dead and more than 130 people injured.

"Atambayev is suspected of using violence against government officials, organising riots, and organising attempted murders," Zamir Beishekeev said.

Kyrgyzstan, which has seen two revolutions in less than two decades, is caught in a standoff between Atambayev and his protege-turned-foe President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

