Digne replaces Hernandez for France against Hungary

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Everton left-back Lucas Digne replaced Lucas Hernandez in the only change made by France coach Didier Deschamps for Saturday's Euro 2020 Group F game against Hungary in Budapest.

France lived up to their billing as pre-tournament favourites in a 1-0 win over Germany and can qualify for the last 16 with victory over Hungary at the Puskas Arena.

Benjamin Pavard retained his place in the team despite claiming he was knocked unconscious by an awkward fall on his head in the opening game.

UEFA later said a report it received from the French team doctor suggested that was not the case.

Hungary coach Marco Rossi made one change from the side beaten 3-0 by Portugal, with French-born Loic Nego coming into the line-up at right wing-back in place of Gergo Lovrencsics.

Starting line-ups: Hungary (3-5-2) Peter Gulacsi; Attila Szalai, Willi Orban, Endre Botka; Attila Fiola, Andras Schafer, Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Loic Nego; Roland Sallai, Adam Szalai (capt) Coach: Marco Rossi (ITA) France (4-3-3) Hugo Lloris (capt); Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Digne; Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA) Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)