UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Digne Replaces Hernandez For France Against Hungary

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Digne replaces Hernandez for France against Hungary

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Everton left-back Lucas Digne replaced Lucas Hernandez in the only change made by France coach Didier Deschamps for Saturday's Euro 2020 Group F game against Hungary in Budapest.

France lived up to their billing as pre-tournament favourites in a 1-0 win over Germany and can qualify for the last 16 with victory over Hungary at the Puskas Arena.

Benjamin Pavard retained his place in the team despite claiming he was knocked unconscious by an awkward fall on his head in the opening game.

UEFA later said a report it received from the French team doctor suggested that was not the case.

Hungary coach Marco Rossi made one change from the side beaten 3-0 by Portugal, with French-born Loic Nego coming into the line-up at right wing-back in place of Gergo Lovrencsics.

Starting line-ups: Hungary (3-5-2) Peter Gulacsi; Attila Szalai, Willi Orban, Endre Botka; Attila Fiola, Andras Schafer, Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Loic Nego; Roland Sallai, Adam Szalai (capt) Coach: Marco Rossi (ITA) France (4-3-3) Hugo Lloris (capt); Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Digne; Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA) Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

Related Topics

France Doctor Germany Budapest Ita Portugal Hungary Euro 2020 From Coach

Recent Stories

130,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed orders construction of 16-km c ..

6 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 29 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Glad ..

19 minutes ago

Shooter Ayesha Al Muhairi becomes first Emirati to ..

21 minutes ago

SU to withhold salaries of employees who failed to ..

28 minutes ago

Family members protest against 'illegal detention' ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.