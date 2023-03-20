Divvy Film Festival concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :With its aim to focus on independent Pakistani films, the three-day Divvy Film Festival concluded here late Sunday at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The film festival was organized by the Foundation Art Divvy in collaboration with PNCA. The festival had been split among Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

Now in its third year, the festival included feature films, short films, documentaries and animated movies giving thoughtful and immersive experiences for its viewers, ending with a discussion with the film directors.

The films screened at the festival covered a multitude of themes including human stories of love and heartbreak, finding oneself, climate change, the trauma of loss, as well as the joy of ordinary and unexpected moments.

Some prominent Names whose films were screened in the festival included documentary filmmaker Mahera Omar, actor Usman Mukhtar, and Sarmad Khoosat among others.

The films screened during the festival include A Dream Within a Dream - Haider Bhatti, A Forest in Peril - Tariq Alexander Qaiser, Dhoom ki Dunya- Olivia Qasir, Five stars - Mehroz Amin, Women and Climate Change - Soch Videos, ABBA - Uzair Surhio, Mehram A tale of Lost Love - Hamza Maya, This Stained Dawn - Anam Abbas, Expedition Indus 2022 - Wajahat Malik, Fatima Jinnah: Prologue, Digital- Daniyal K.

Afzal, Ways of Seeing - Seema Iqbal and Sehrish Kanwal, Listen - Hamza Farooq, Intezar Farmaiye - (Stay Tuned) - Ali Mehdi, Unworthy - Farzeen Aziz, Zibahkhana - Omar Ali Khan, Creative Downfall of Pakistani Cinema - Tabish Shargo, Tasweer - Suleman Afzal, The Valleys our Ancestors Chose - Tazeen Bari, Noor - Umer Adil, Murder Tongue - Ali Sohail, A life in Silence - Halimah Tariq, Saya (Shadow) - Fawzia Mirza and Anam Abbas, Gulabo Rani - Usman Mukhtar.

The event concluded with an award ceremony after the screenings were completed.

Divvy Film Festival is an annual festival of independent Pakistani cinema. In an effort to expand Pakistani art, culture andnarrative's global reach, as well as transform local attitudes towards the creative fields, Foundation Art Divvy provides a platform at an institutional level, locally and internationally to the arts and film of Pakistan.