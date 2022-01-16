UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Bid For Tennis History Over For Now - And Perhaps Forever

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic has never hidden his craving to be remembered as the greatest men's tennis player of all time, but his chance to make Grand Slam history is over for now -- and perhaps indefinitely.

The Serbian world number one had been the overwhelming favourite to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open, and in doing so become the first man to clinch 21 Grand Slam crowns.

But his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and imminent deportation from Australia after losing his court fight Sunday has halted him in his tracks and thrown huge question marks over the rest of his season, and perhaps even beyond.

His long-held number one spot could also come under threat.

In the short term, it opened the door wider for Rafael Nadal to beat him to the 21 Slam milestone when the Australian Open starts on Monday. Roger Federer is also tied on 20 but is injured and not in Melbourne.

