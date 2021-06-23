Dozens hit in Ethiopia market airstrike Tuesday: witnesses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mekele, Ethiopia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Dozens of people were wounded or killed in an air strike on a market in the town of Togoga in Ethiopia's conflict-hit Tigray region, witnesses told AFP Wednesday.

"There were lots of injured people and dead people. We were stepping on them and in their blood," said 20-year-old survivor Birhan Gebrehiwet whose house next to the market was destroyed by Tuesday's blast.