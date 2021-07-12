UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Migrants Rush Border Into Spain's Melilla Enclave

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:11 PM

Dozens of migrants rush border into Spain's Melilla enclave

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Dozens of migrants scaled a fence and crossed the border from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Melilla on Monday, just weeks after a similar crisis that saw thousands cross the frontier and clash with security.

Migrants routinely try to enter Melilla and Ceuta, Spanish territories near the Moroccan border -- Europe's only land crossing with Africa.

They either swim along the coastline, climb border fences or hide in vehicles, in what can be dangerous or deadly attempts to make it to Europe.

"A total of 119 people got in, all of them men," a spokesman for the Spanish government's delegation in Melilla said about the latest incident.

Some 200 people had tried to make the crossing, and five officers from Spain's Civil Guard police force and a migrant were slightly injured, he added.

Those who entered Spain were taken to a government-run centre for migrants where they will be tested for the coronavirus.

Ceuta and Melilla have long been a magnet for migrants desperate to escape grinding poverty and hunger.

Last month, Spain was caught off guard when as many as 10,000 people, mainly youths, surged into Ceuta as Moroccan border guards looked the other way.

The incident occurred during a diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco over the presence of the ailing leader of Western Sahara's independence movement at a Spanish hospital, with the border breach widely seen as a punitive move by Rabat.

Although the Polisario leader left Spain on June 2, diplomatic relations have remained tense.

Moroccan security forces "cooperated actively" during Monday's rush on the border to prevent migrants from entering Melilla, according to the Spanish government's delegation in the territory.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Police Europe Vehicles Rabat Ceuta Melilla Independence Spain Morocco Turkish Lira June Border All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pak-Afghan trade potential $10 billion, actual tra ..

19 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 unveiled as new Mid-Range Killer o ..

24 minutes ago

34,536 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42 minutes ago

American and Pakistani scientific studies address ..

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-law on Sharjah Broadca ..

57 minutes ago

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.