UrduPoint.com

DR Congo Asks UN Peacekeeping Mission Spokesman To Leave Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2022 | 03:20 PM

DR Congo asks UN peacekeeping mission spokesman to leave country

Kinshasa, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :DR Congo has asked the spokesman of the UN's peacekeeping mission in the country to leave "as soon as possible", according to an official letter seen by AFP on Wednesday.

The central African nation's government asked the peacekeeping mission, known as MONUSCO, to withdraw spokesman Mathias Gillmann over "indelicate and inappropriate remarks" he made, the letter said.

"The government would very much appreciate that action be taken for Mr. Mathias Gillmann to leave Congolese territory as soon as possible," it added, citing recent tensions between the peacekeeping mission and locals.

Protests against MONUSCO erupted in parts of eastern Congo last week, leading to the death of 36 people including four UN peacekeepers.

Anger has been fuelled by perceptions that MONUSCO is failing to do enough to stop decades of armed conflict in the region.

More than 120 militias operate in the Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled east, where civilian massacres remain common.

The government letter to MONUSCO, dated July 28, did not provide details about Gillmann's remarks.

But a senior government official who asked for anonymity said the spokesman had told French radio station RFI that UN peacekeepers did not have the military means to defeat a notorious armed group called the M23.

The militia had lain mostly dormant for years before resuming fighting last November.

It has since made significant gains, capturing the strategic town of Bunagana on the border with Uganda last month.

The group's resurgence has also damaged diplomatic relations between the DRC and its smaller neighbour Rwanda, which the Congolese government accuses of backing the M23.

The United Nations first deployed an observer mission to eastern Congo in 1999 and established MONUSCO in 2010 with a mandate to conduct offensive operations.

The peacekeeping operation is one of the largest and costliest in the world, with an annual budget of around a billion Dollars.

Related Topics

World United Nations Budget Rwanda Congo Uganda July November Border Government Billion

Recent Stories

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priorit ..

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

16 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaib ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and ..

16 minutes ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

16 minutes ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

31 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

Vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.