UrduPoint.com

DR Congo Doctors End Three-week Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

DR Congo doctors end three-week strike

Kinshasa, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The doctors' union in Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday called off a three-week-old strike over pay that had brought hospitals to a near standstill during the country's third wave of coronavirus.

"All doctors are asked to return to work. The strike is suspended across the country following negotiations with the government," said Mankoy Badjoki, head of the Synamed physicians' union.

The government has promised bonuses ranging from 200,000 to 640,000 Congolese francs ($100-320 / 85-270 Euros) as well as promotions for a number of doctors.

During the strike, doctors said they would treat only "extremely urgent" cases, in hospitals that were pre-designated on a rotational basis.

Coronavirus has infected 50,529 people in the DRC, with 1,045 fatalities, according to the latest available figures issued on Monday.

Frontline pandemic workers have been promised payment of three months' salary on the seven months that are owed to them.

Related Topics

Congo All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi expands network with flights to ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi expands network with flights to Tirana and Sarajevo

11 minutes ago
 Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence

Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Economy sign MoU to fa ..

Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Economy sign MoU to facilitate investment in sports

26 minutes ago
 Many ministers of Sindh cabinet lose ministries in ..

Many ministers of Sindh cabinet lose ministries in recent reshuffle

45 minutes ago
 Appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant ..

Appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant on CPEC Affairs is a good mov ..

45 minutes ago
 July 2021 marks as the highest performing month fo ..

July 2021 marks as the highest performing month for e-Pay Punjab

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.