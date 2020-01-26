Dragowski rescues point for Fiorentina

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski saved a penalty and pulled off key saves to rescue a point for Fiorentina in a goalless draw against struggling Genoa in Serie A on Saturday.

Fiorentina had been pushing for a third consecutive league win under new coach Giuseppe Iachini but shared the spoils with Genoa who sealed a precious point to move off the bottom of the table.

Dragowski kept out a penalty from Genoa captain Domenico Criscito after just quarter of an hour in Tuscany.

The former Juventus and Zenit Saint-Petersburg left-back missed from the spot for the first time in his career, after 15 penalties converted, including four in the league this season.

The Polish Under-21 international goalkeeper again came to the rescue five minutes from time ensuring teammate Nikola Milenkovic did not turn the ball into his own goal.

Just a minute later he got his hand to a Davide Biraschi header, and under seige denied Andrea Pinamonti late for 12th-placed Fiorentina.

Genoa are second-last, equal on 15 points with relegation rivals SPAL and Brescia.

In the Emilia-Romagna derby, Bologna came from behind to see off SPAL 3-1.

Andrea Petagna put SPAL ahead from the spot after 23 minutes, but a minute later the visitors levelled thanks to a Francesco Vicari own goal.

New Bologna signing Musa Barrow came off the bench and had an immediate impact scoring on the hour mark with Andrea Poli adding a third four minutes later.

Bologna, in tenth position, earned their first win in a month, to sit four points adrift of AC Milan in the final Europa League berth.

Atalanta, in fifth, travel to Torino later on Saturday, having taken just a point from their last two games.

On Sunday, Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri returns to former club Napoli for the first time since being sacked in 2018, as Lazio and Roma prepare for a derby clash.

Champions Juventus are four points ahead of Inter Milan who host Cagliari.

Last season's runner-up Napoli are in 13th position, 27 points behind the leaders.