Durant Faces Layoff After Spraining Knee Ligaments

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 02:00 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Kevin Durant suffered sprained ligaments in his left knee during the Brooklyn Nets' win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday and reportedly faces up to six weeks on the sidelines.

Nets star Durant limped out of the second quarter of Saturday's 120-105 win over the Pelicans shortly after a collision with teammate Bruce Brown.

The Nets said in a statement on Sunday an MRI scan had revealed damage to knee ligaments but the team did not give a likely timetable for Durant's return.

"Following an MRI this morning, Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee," the Nets said.

"Durant is expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation. Updates regarding his return will be provided as appropriate." An ESPN report said the team expected Durant to face an injury layoff of between four to six weeks.

Durant has been in blistering form for Brooklyn this year, averaging 29.3 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Durant's performances have pushed Brooklyn firmly into contention at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

The Nets are currently second, trailing Chicago by half a game with 27 wins against 15 defeats.

