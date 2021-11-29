Dutch arrest couple 'fleeing' Covid hotel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Dutch border police said Sunday they arrested a couple on a plane at Schiphol Airport after they "fled" from a hotel where Covid-19 positive passengers from South Africa were being quarantined.

"The arrests took place as the plane was about to take off," the Marechaussee police force said on Twitter, adding that the pair had been handed over to the public health authority.