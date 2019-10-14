Ecuador govt, protesters agree deal to end deadly unrest

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Ecuador's president and indigenous leaders reached an agreement Sunday to end nearly two weeks of violent street protests against austerity measures instituted to obtain a multi-billion-dollar loan from the IMF.

"With this agreement, the mobilizations... across Ecuador are terminated and we commit ourselves to restoring peace in the country," said a joint statement, adding the government had withdrawn an order removing fuel subsidies.