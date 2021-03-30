UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador Policeman Held Over 185 Baby Tortoises In Suitcase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 08:40 AM

Ecuador policeman held over 185 baby tortoises in suitcase

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :An Ecuadorian policeman has been arrested after airport officials in the Galapagos Islands discovered 185 baby giant tortoises stuffed in a suitcase to be trafficked, prosecutors said Monday.

The reptiles, no more than three months old, were found in luggage destined for Guayaquil in mainland Ecuador during a routine inspection on Baltra island Sunday, authorities said.

The juvenile critters had been wrapped in plastic, and ten of them had died by the time the suitcase was opened.

Another five have died since, possibly due to stress, the environment ministry reported Monday.

The policeman will be charged with crimes against wildlife and risks a three-year prison sentence, the prosecutor's office in Ecuador tweeted.

The Galapagos Islands, some 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) off the coast of Ecuador, are a protected wildlife area and home to unique species of flora and fauna.

The Galapagos are where Charles Darwin's observation of birds and tortoises on different islands gave rise to his theory of natural selection.

The reptiles -- the largest living tortoises in the world -- are the volcanic islands' star attraction, but are listed as endangered.

The environment ministry said the surviving tortoises were taken to a breeding center on the neighboring Santa Cruz island.

"The veterinary evaluation found that they are not in good health," it added.

According to the Galapagos Conservation Trust, the giant tortoise arrived in Galapagos from mainland South America some two to three million years ago, diversifying into 14 species on different islands.

After the death of Lonesome George, the last Pinta island tortoise in 2012, 12 species are thought to remain today, scattered over 10 islands, the trust website says.

About 1.5- to 1.8 meters long, the slow-breeding creatures can live to over 100 years.

On Twitter, Environment Minister Marcelo Mata on Sunday blasted "these crimes against Ecuadorans' wild fauna and natural heritage."

Related Topics

World Twitter Died Darwin Santa Cruz Guayaquil George Ecuador Sunday From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Saudi Crown Prince&#039 ..

6 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince makes phone call to King of Jor ..

7 hours ago

Kuwait: 1,251 coronavirus infections, 12 deaths, 1 ..

8 hours ago

National Media Team discusses several initiatives ..

9 hours ago

Ministers, officials and experts address ambassado ..

10 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 14th edition of Art Dubai

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.