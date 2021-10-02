Ecuador sends 3,600 soldiers, police to secure prisons after bloody riot

Quito, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Ecuador's government said Friday it was deploying 3,600 police and soldiers to safeguard its prisons after one of the deadliest inmate riots in South American history killed 118 prisoners.

"The government has mobilized 3,600 members of the national police and the armed forces ... in all of Ecuador's prisons," Interior Minister Alexandra Vela told reporters in Quito, saying it was to "ensure security."