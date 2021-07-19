UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Dead In Attack In Violence-wracked Mexican State

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 01:20 AM

Eight dead in attack in violence-wracked Mexican state

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Eight people were killed by an armed gang at a party in Mexico's northern Zacatecas state, local authorities said on Sunday.

The attack took place in the Panuco municipality that has been the scene of recent clashes between rival criminal gangs, authorities said.

It was "an attack against people that were at a party ... Unfortunately, eight people lost their lives: two women and six men, all adults," said the Zacatecas security secretariat in a statement.

At least six other people were wounded in the attack, according to local press reports.

Prosecutors in Zacatecas are investigating the attack.

Cells from the notorious Sinaloa drug cartel operate in Zacatecas.

There have been internal conflicts within the Sinaloa cartel and also with the rival Jalisco New Generation cartel for control of lucrative drug trafficking routes to the United States.

Zacatecas has seen a raft of recent deadly attacks.

On June 25, a clash between assumed criminal gangs in the secluded municipality of Valparaiso left 18 dead.

Two days earlier in the state capital, also called Zacatecas, the bodies of two missing police officers were found tied to a bridge.

Also late last month, armed men burst into a house in the municipality of Fresnillo and murdered seven people.

Drug-linked violence in Mexico has resulted in 300,000 murders since December 2006, according to official figures, when the Federal government launched a controversial operation to combat organized crime.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Valparaiso Zacatecas Fresnillo Panuco United States Mexico June December Criminals Women Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Emirati-Jordanian Relief Team monitors distributio ..

1 hour ago

ADCB net profit rises 76% to AED 2.524 bn in H1’ ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al- ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in &#039;Central and South Asia C ..

4 hours ago

UAE Pro League approves calendar for first half of ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.