Eight Dead In Indianapolis Shooting: Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

Eight dead in Indianapolis shooting: police

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :At least eight people were killed in a shooting in the US city of Indianapolis late Thursday, according to police.

All of the victims were found at a Fedex facility near the city's international airport where a gunman had opened fire, police spokeswoman Genae Cook told reporters.

Several others were transported to hospital, police said, but did not disclose precise numbers.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

