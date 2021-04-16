Eight dead in Indianapolis shooting: police

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :At least eight people were killed in a shooting in the US city of Indianapolis late Thursday, according to police.

All of the victims were found at a Fedex facility near the city's international airport where a gunman had opened fire, police spokeswoman Genae Cook told reporters.

Several others were transported to hospital, police said, but did not disclose precise numbers.