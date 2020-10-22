UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emerging Star Green's Classy 197 Puts Him In Australia Test Frame

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:30 AM

Emerging star Green's classy 197 puts him in Australia Test frame

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Highly-rated young Australian allrounder Cameron Green thrust himself into Test contention Thursday with a classy 197 in the domestic Sheffield Shield as Tim Paine also hit a century.

Test captain Paine returned to form with a dogged unbeaten ton ahead of the arrival of Virat Kohli's India in December for the Australian summer.

Green has been touted as a future Test star since he started hitting centuries last season and added to the hype with a 438-ball knock for Western Australia against New South Wales in Adelaide.

The 21-year-old stroked 20 fours and a six against an attack led by Australia's leading Test off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who was suitably impressed.

"I take my hat off to Cameron Green, he was very, very impressive," Lyon told reporters after Green batted the entire day on Wednesday before falling just short a double century on Thursday.

"He's not flustered by anything, even under pressure he looked quite calm and clear in his plans." Green's Western Australia teammate Ashton Agar tipped him to become "an absolute superstar", while cautioning against putting too much pressure on him.

"The best part about it is he's a great kid -- a great young guy. He learns, listens, works extremely hard on his game and assesses situations really nicely," Agar added.

According to cricket Australia, Green is one of only eight players to post four or more Shield centuries in their first 17 games and claim at least 25 wickets in the same time frame during the event's near 130-year history.

Among the seven others were the likes of West Indian legend Sir Garfield Sobers and former Australian Test skipper Steve Smith.

After a disappointing opening game for Tasmania earlier this month, Paine survived a bouncer blitz to hit an unbeaten 111 against South Australia.

India are scheduled to play four Tests in Australia from December but the dates have yet to finalised with talks continuing over where the squad and family members will quarantine for a mandatory 14 days.

Related Topics

India Cricket Attack Century Australia Young Adelaide Lyon Same Sheffield Wales Virat Kohli Tim Paine December Post Family Event From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Etisalat Group posts 6 pct growth in Q3 consolidat ..

8 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

9 hours ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

10 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

10 hours ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.