Emirati COP28 Chief Recognises Reduction Of Fossil Fuel Use 'inevitable'

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Emirati COP28 chief recognises reduction of fossil fuel use 'inevitable'

Bonn, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The head of the upcoming COP28 climate summit, who also is the chief executive of the UAE's national oil company, acknowledged Thursday that a reduction in the use of fossil fuels is inescapable.

"The phase down of fossil fuels is inevitable," Sultan al-Jaber said on the sidelines of technical climate talks six months ahead of the summit.

"The speed at which this happens depends on how quickly we can phase up zero carbon alternatives, while ensuring energy security, accessibility and affordability," added Al Jaber, who runs the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc).

Al-Jaber defended a COP28 roadmap that includes a "global goal to triple renewable energy, double energy efficiency, and double clean hydrogen, all by 2030."His comments came as numerous participants and observers in the UN climate negotiations have called on al-Jaber to explicitly acknowledge the importance of ending the use of fossil fuels, an objective no COP summit to date has been able to put down in writing.

