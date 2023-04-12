Close
Energy Minister Meets Iraqi Electricity Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy, held a meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday with the Iraqi Minister of Electricity Eng. Ziyad Ali Fadel, during which they discussed the latest developments regarding the electrical interconnection project between the two countries.

This comes as an affirmation of the continuous cooperation that would achieve the aspirations of the two countries and their peoples.

The Saudi-Iraqi interconnection project will contribute to supporting the reliability of the electrical networks in the two countries, achieving economic savings, enhancing the achievement of optimal energy exchange for electricity production, and achieving optimal investments in electricity generation projects between the two countries.

The meeting also discussed opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the field of renewable energy, benefiting from the capabilities and expertise of ACWA Power in this vital field, and its contributions to the development of future projects in Iraq.

The meeting discussed the Kingdom's pioneering experience in the field of smart meters, how to transfer it to the Iraqi side, and opportunities for Saudi companies to participate, alongside Iraqi companies, as contractors and manufacturers in developing the infrastructure for smart meters.

The Iraqi side was briefed on the financial and regulatory reforms witnessed by the electricity sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the past three years, and the possibility of exchanging experiences between the two countries in this field.

