England v Scotland Euro 2020 starting line-ups

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Starting line-ups for the Euro 2020 Group D game between England and Scotland at Wembley on Friday (kick-off 1900 GMT): England (4-2-3-1) Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Mason Mount; Harry Kane (capt) Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG) Scotland (3-5-2) David Marshall; Grant Hanley, Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O'Donnell, Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Andy Robertson (capt); Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams Coach: Steve Clarke (SCO) Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)