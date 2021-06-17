(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office vowing sweeping reforms that earned him a Nobel Peace prize, before becoming mired in a gruesome internal conflict that shows no sign of ending.

Now, as Ethiopia prepares to vote in a general election on Monday that Abiy hopes will secure him a popular mandate, he finds his global standing -- and the surge of hope that accompanied his appointment -- significantly diminished.

Yet even as he confronts persistent insecurity that has stymied basic poll preparation in some areas, Abiy appears unbowed.

The lightbulb logo of his Prosperity Party adorns banners lining the streets of the capital Addis Ababa and Abiy insists his vision for Africa's second-most populous country remains on course.

In an April speech he told supporters, in his trademark folksy language, that while Ethiopia might seem riven by crises, the real problem was one of perception.

He compared the country's experience to that of a village child disoriented by riding in a car for the first time.

"When the car moves forward, the buildings and trees go backward and we become confused," he said.

"In the same way, we are being confused now because we think it is the tree which is moving instead of the car.

"Whether you believe it or not, Ethiopia and Ethiopian-ness are flowering once again."