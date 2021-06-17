UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia's PM Abiy: From Peace Prize To Grinding War

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 10:40 AM

Ethiopia's PM Abiy: From peace prize to grinding war

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office vowing sweeping reforms that earned him a Nobel Peace prize, before becoming mired in a gruesome internal conflict that shows no sign of ending.

Now, as Ethiopia prepares to vote in a general election on Monday that Abiy hopes will secure him a popular mandate, he finds his global standing -- and the surge of hope that accompanied his appointment -- significantly diminished.

Yet even as he confronts persistent insecurity that has stymied basic poll preparation in some areas, Abiy appears unbowed.

The lightbulb logo of his Prosperity Party adorns banners lining the streets of the capital Addis Ababa and Abiy insists his vision for Africa's second-most populous country remains on course.

In an April speech he told supporters, in his trademark folksy language, that while Ethiopia might seem riven by crises, the real problem was one of perception.

He compared the country's experience to that of a village child disoriented by riding in a car for the first time.

"When the car moves forward, the buildings and trees go backward and we become confused," he said.

"In the same way, we are being confused now because we think it is the tree which is moving instead of the car.

"Whether you believe it or not, Ethiopia and Ethiopian-ness are flowering once again."

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Vote Car Addis Ababa Same Ethiopia April Election 2018

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 June 2021

33 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Biden, Putin agree to resume nuclear talks, return ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi first city globally to receive maiden sh ..

10 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, United Nations Global Compact joi ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.