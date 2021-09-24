UrduPoint.com

EU Says US Tech Talks Going Ahead Despite French Anger

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 01:50 AM

EU says US tech talks going ahead despite French anger

Brussels, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The European Union said on Thursday that trade and tech talks with the United States would go ahead as planned next week, despite France's submarine spat with Washington putting them in doubt.

A furious Paris had floated the idea of delaying the meeting of the new Trade and Technology Council in Pittsburgh on September 29 in retaliation for a pact between the US, Australia and Britain -- dubbed AUKUS -- that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar sub order from France.

But Brussels announced the talks were still on a day after French leader Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden sought to defuse the tensions in a phone call.

"Strategic alliances are about shaping common approaches and also overcoming difficulties," tweeted Valdis Dombrovskis, EU trade commissioner.

EU allies expressed solidarity with France over the row that saw Paris recall its ambassador to Washington, but numerous member states were wary of steps that could worsen ties with the Biden administration.

The EU-US tech council was agreed at a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating big tech and defend democratic values on the internet.

The council came at the request of the Europeans who sought concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under president Donald Trump, especially over trade matters.

An EU spokeswoman said the first meeting "will address short-term semiconductor issues" in the face of a global crunch of the key chips.

France called Australia's decision to ditch a deal to buy French submarines in favour of US vessels a "stab in the back".

Macron agreed in his talks with Biden to return Paris's envoy to Washington, as the two leaders vowed to launched "in-depth consultations... for ensuring confidence".

Related Topics

Internet Technology Australia Washington France European Union Trump Canberra Brussels Paris Buy Pittsburgh United States June September From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

45 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.