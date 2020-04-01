UrduPoint.com
Europe Toll Hits Grim Milestone As UN Warns Of Humanity's Worst Crisis Since WWII

Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:40 PM

Paris, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 30,000 lives in Europe alone, a global tally showed Wednesday, in what the head of the United Nations has described as humanity's worst crisis since World War II.

Italy and Spain bore the brunt of the crisis, accounting for three in every four deaths on the continent, as the grim tally hit another milestone even though half of the planet's population is already under some form of lockdown in a battle to halt contagion.

Across the Atlantic, President Donald Trump warned of a "very, very painful two weeks" as the United States registered its deadliest 24 hours of what he called a "plague".

America's outbreak has mushroomed rapidly. There are now around 190,000 known cases -- a figure that has doubled in just five days.

