European Athletics Session Under Way After Weather Delay

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The evening session of the European Athletics Championships scheduled to start at 1805 GMT on Thursday started with a 20-minute delay due to a "severe weather warning".

Heavy rain started to fall as thousands of spectators filed into the Olympic Stadium, where a sell-out crowd was expected.

"We have to suspend the event due to a severe weather warning.

For your own safety, we kindly ask you to gather under the roof on the main stand," organisers said at the time of the heavy storm.

"Please wait for further announcements and follow the instructions of our safety personnel."As rain stopped, organisers gave the green light for spectators to find their seats for a session which features Germany's two-time world champion, Olympic gold medallist and defending European champion Malaika Mihambo in the women's long jump.

