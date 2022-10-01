Eurozone inflation sets another record, hitting 10 pct in September

BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) --:Inflation in the eurozone rose by 10 percent in September, a new record high since the launch of the single Currency in 1999, according to a flash estimate published on Friday by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU).

The rate increased from 9.1 percent in August, the previous record, said Eurostat.

Energy prices, which rose by 40.

8 percent in September from a year ago, were once again the main contributor to accelerating inflation. The respective figure in August was 38.6 percent.

The rate of inflation in the eurozone in September was also high for food, alcohol and tobacco, rising by 11.8 percent, compared with 10.6 percent in August. The cost of non-energy industrial goods rose by 5.6 percent, compared with 5.1 percent in August, while that of services rose by 4.3 percent, compared with 3.8 percent in August.