Ex-Jaguars lineman Boselli in hospital with COVID-19: report

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Tony Boselli, who is up for induction into the pro football Hall of Fame, was in intensive care in a Florida hospital Sunday after being diagnosed with COVID-19, US media reported.

The Bleacher Report said the 47-year-old Boselli's condition was improving as he received treatment at a Jacksonville hospital.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle was named to the Pro Bowl five times and was chosen second overall in the 1995 NFL entry draft.

He has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in each of the past four years.

He played in 91 games with the Jaguars from 1995-2001.

As of Sunday night, more than 142,000 Americans have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus with 2,493 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.