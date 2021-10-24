UrduPoint.com

Extensive Range Of 'Gems & Jewelry' Stalls To Be Setup:ED Lok Virsa

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 01:20 PM

Extensive range of 'Gems & Jewelry' stalls to be setup:ED Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :An extensive range of Gems and Jewelry stalls will be exhibited to commemorate the cultural diversity at the biggest annual 'Lok Mela' from Nov 1 at Shakarparian Islamabad.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali Sunday said It would attract a large number of people from different walks of life including foreigners as well due to intricate designs of jewels and Gems stones.

He said a week long festival would be arranged to showcase the skillful art of the artisans from various parts of the country.

Talha further briefed that the festival would be conducted under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Jewelry Sunday From

Recent Stories

President of Burundi receives UAE Ambassador crede ..

President of Burundi receives UAE Ambassador credentials

11 minutes ago
 Aldar to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals by 20 ..

Aldar to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals by 2026

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority to host National Libraries ..

Sharjah Book Authority to host National Libraries Summit in November

1 hour ago
 Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Taiwan

Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Taiwan

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 243.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 243.4 million

3 hours ago
 India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.