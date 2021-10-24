Extensive range of 'Gems & Jewelry' stalls to be setup:ED Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :An extensive range of Gems and Jewelry stalls will be exhibited to commemorate the cultural diversity at the biggest annual 'Lok Mela' from Nov 1 at Shakarparian Islamabad.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali Sunday said It would attract a large number of people from different walks of life including foreigners as well due to intricate designs of jewels and Gems stones.

He said a week long festival would be arranged to showcase the skillful art of the artisans from various parts of the country.

Talha further briefed that the festival would be conducted under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

