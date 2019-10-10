UrduPoint.com
Favourable CAF Cup Draws For Nigerians Enyimba, Enugu

Johannesburg, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Nigerian challengers Enyimba and Enugu Rangers received favourable draws when the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs pairings were made in Cairo Wednesday.

Enyimba will have home advantage first against South African second division club TS Galaxy, who have won all four CAF matches this season, but against modest opponents.

The Nigerian outfit from southeastern city Aba had a purple patch a decade ago, winning successive CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup titles.

But they were shocked by Al Hilal of Sudan in the Champions League this season and dropped to the second-tier Confederation Cup along with 15 other first round losers.

Although not overly impressive when eliminating Pelican of Gabon in the previous round of the Confederation Cup, Enugu should prove too strong over two legs for ASC Kara of Togo.

Like Enyimba, Asante Kotoko of Ghana have been African champions twice, but 36 years have elapsed since they last conquered the continent.

The Kumasi-based Porcupine Warriors tackle less experienced CAF campaigners San Pedro from the Ivory Coast in a west African showdown they should win.

Zamalek of Egypt, who defeated Renaissance Berkane of Morocco on penalties in the 2018/2019 Confederation Cup final, were included in the draw but may not participate.

The Cairo White Knights face Generation Foot of Senegal in a rearranged Champions League last-32 second leg and if they overcome a 2-1 deficit will remain in the elite competition.

ESAE of Benin, competing in Africa for the first time, await Zamalek or Generation in the play-offs.

The 16 winners go into a group draw with the first fixtures scheduled for Sunday December 1.

Draw Horoya (GUI) v Bandari (KEN) Young Africans (TAN) v Pyramids (EGY) Enyimba (NGR) v TS Galaxy (RSA) Zamalek (EGY, holders) or Generation Foot (SEN) v ESAE (BEN) Asante Kotoko (GHA) v San Pedro (CIV) Kampala Capital City Authority (UGA) v Paradou (ALG) Gor Mahia (KEN) v Daring Club Motema Pembe (COD) Songo (MOZ) v Bidvest Wits (RSA) Elect-Sport (CHA) v Djoliba (MLI) Green Eagles (ZAM) v Hassania Agadir (MAR) Cano Sport academy (GEQ) v Zanaco (ZAM) Fosa Juniors (MAD) v Renaissance Berkane (MAR) Cote d'Or (SEY) v Al Masry (EGY) ASC Kara (TOG) v Enugu Rangers (NGR) Nouadhibou (MTN) v Triangle Utd (ZIM) Al Nasr (LBA) v Proline (UGA) First legs: Oct 25-27, second: Nov 1-3 Note: winners qualify for group draw on Nov 10 dl/iwd RANGERS INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL CLUB PLC BIDVEST GROUP

