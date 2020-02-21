UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federer Targets Wimbledon After Knee Surgery Blow

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:20 AM

Federer targets Wimbledon after knee surgery blow

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Roger Federer has undergone surgery to resolve a longstanding knee problem and said Thursday he would be out of action until after the French Open.

The 20-times Grand Slam winner revealed on his Facebook account that he underwent surgery in Switzerland on Wednesday and would miss a string of tournaments including the May 24-June 7 French Open.

"As a result, I will miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open," he said.

The 38-year-old explained that he had intended to avoid surgery if possible but the problem in his right knee refused to go away.

He will now target a return for the grass court season and an assault on a ninth Wimbledon title after reaching the final in 2019 where he had two championship points before losing an epic final to Novak Djokovic.

"My right knee has been bothering me for a little while," added the world number three who reached the Roland Garros semi-finals last year.

"I hoped it would go away, but after an examination and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday." "After the surgery the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery.

"I can't wait to be back playing again soon, see you on grass." Federer was French Open champion back in 2009 but will now miss Roland Garros for the fourth time in five seasons.

His absence from Paris means his great rival Rafael Nadal, the 12-time champion, can draw level with the Swiss on 20 majors.

Federer also underwent surgery on his left knee in February 2016 which allowed him just seven tournaments that season.

However, that surgery-enforced absence eventually paid dividends with another Australian Open title and then Wimbledon six months later.

He has only played one tournament in 2020, making the semi-finals of the Australian Open where he was defeated again by eventual champion Djokovic.

His last appearance on a court was an exhibition event in Cape Town where his charity match with Nadal was played in front of 50,000 spectators, a world record for a tennis event.

This year's Wimbledon runs from June 29-July 12 with the Tokyo Olympics tennis event following from July 25-August 2.

Federer has yet to win a singles gold medal at the Games.

He was a silver medallist in London 2012 while, four years earlier in Beijing, he won the doubles title with Swiss teammate Stan Wawrinka.

Federer's decision to skip the French Open was met with understanding by organisers.

"We are disappointed not to see Roger again," tournament director Guy Forget told France Info.

"If he had taken this decision, then it was the wisest."

Related Topics

India Tennis World Facebook France Dubai London Beijing Bogota Paris Tokyo Cape Town Miami Switzerland Roger Federer Rafael Nadal February May June July 2016 2019 2020 Gold Silver Olympics Australian Open Event From Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Salem medical fitness sm ..

26 minutes ago

Jiu-jitsu Challenge Championship begins in Abu Dha ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Al Falasi as Arab ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister to launch Ehsaas Amdan Programme in ..

1 hour ago

US economy solid, but virus could hit supplies: Fe ..

1 hour ago

PSL 5 opens at National Stadium amid gleaming cere ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.