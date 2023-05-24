Fifth session of Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council to Convene in Jeddah

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Jeddah will host on Thursday the fifth session of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council meeting, as an extension of the joint efforts to strengthen and develop brotherly relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the sisterly Republic of Iraq at the strategic level, and open new horizons for cooperation in various fields.

Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi will chair the Kingdom's side in the council, while the Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Mohammad Ali Tamim will head the Iraqi side in the presence of the council members and chairpersons of its sub-committees.

During its meetings, the council is scheduled to discuss the joint action plan of its sub-committees in various fields of bilateral cooperation to support and enhance it to serve the interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

On the sidelines of the session, meetings of the Saudi-Iraqi Business Council and the Saudi-Iraqi Economic Forum will be held in the presence of several of the two countries business people.

The Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council was established in 2017 to enhance communication between the two countries at the strategic level and advance bilateral relations to new horizons in various fields, including economy, development, security, investment, tourism, culture, and media.

The council also aims to enhance bilateral cooperation in key international and regional affairs, safeguarding common interests and developing partnerships between the private sectors in the two countries.

It allows businessmen from both countries to identify trade and investment opportunities, adopt effective means that contribute to helping business people invest in such opportunities, and encourage the exchange of technical expertise between the concerned authorities.