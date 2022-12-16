Fiji election: Opposition leader summoned for questioning by police

Suva, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Fiji opposition leader Sitiveni Rabuka was summoned for questioning by police late Friday, party officials said, hours after he complained of irregularities in a still-undecided December 14 poll.

Two officials from Rabuka's People's Alliance Party told AFP that the 74-year-old former prime minister and two-time coup leader was told to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department in Suva.

Party secretary Sakiasi Ditoka has also been told to appear.