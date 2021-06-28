Fiji reports over 240 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) --:Fiji recorded another 241 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday, reaching its totally death tally to 17 with 15 deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

A 50-year-old man from a settlement near Suva was declared dead by doctors at the Valelevu Health Center. He was reported to be in severe respiratory distress before death at home.

Fong said a death previously reported as under investigation has been classified as a COVID-19 death by doctors.

The 62-year-old man died on the same day when he was admitted to the FEMAT Field Hospital in respiratory distress.

There are currently 21 COVID-19 patients with severe illness at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in the capital Suva.

Fong said five new cases are prison officers from Suva at the Fiji Sugar Corporation Compound in Rakiraki on the western side of Viti Levu.