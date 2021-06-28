UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiji Reports Over 240 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Fiji reports over 240 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) --:Fiji recorded another 241 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday, reaching its totally death tally to 17 with 15 deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

A 50-year-old man from a settlement near Suva was declared dead by doctors at the Valelevu Health Center. He was reported to be in severe respiratory distress before death at home.

Fong said a death previously reported as under investigation has been classified as a COVID-19 death by doctors.

The 62-year-old man died on the same day when he was admitted to the FEMAT Field Hospital in respiratory distress.

There are currently 21 COVID-19 patients with severe illness at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in the capital Suva.

Fong said five new cases are prison officers from Suva at the Fiji Sugar Corporation Compound in Rakiraki on the western side of Viti Levu.

Related Topics

Dead Died Suva Man Same Fiji April From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

36 minutes ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Clear receives primary membership of CCP12

1 hour ago

Over 600,000 meals distributed in Kazakhstan, Taji ..

2 hours ago

Emirates expands IATA Travel Pass implementation, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Secur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.