Fire At Thermal Power Plant In Russian Arctic Kills One

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 04:10 PM

Fire at thermal power plant in Russian Arctic kills one

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :A man has been killed in a fire at a thermal power plant in Russia's Arctic city of Norilsk, local media reported Monday, quoting the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

According to a ministry statement, the fire broke out in an electric shop of the plant that was under repair, during which heating oil caught fire.

The total area of the fire was just five square meters. Firefighters managed to put it out quickly, but one worker failed to escape from the suffocating smoke, the statement said.

A total of 12 firefighters and four pieces of equipment were involved in the fire-extinguishing work.

The thermal power plant is a unit of the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, a subsidiary of the Russian metal and mining giant Nornickel, the main employer of Norilsk.

At the end of May, due to the depressurization of one of the reservoirs, some 20,000 tons of diesel were spilled at the Nadezhdinsky Metallurgical Plant, another Nornickel unit in Norilsk, and a significant portion of the leaked fuel seeped into local rivers.

