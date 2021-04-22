Five missing following east China boat accident

(@FahadShabbir)

NINGBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :One person was rescued and five remain missing after a fishing boat sank off the coast of east China's Zhejiang Province on Wednesday night, local authorities said on Thursday.

The fishing vessel with six crew members on board capsized after colliding with a container ship, according to maritime authorities in Ningbo City.

Search and rescue efforts are underway.