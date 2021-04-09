UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five More Kidnapped Nigerian Students Freed

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

Five more kidnapped Nigerian students freed

Kano, Nigeria, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Five more of the dozens of students kidnapped last month from their college in northwest Nigeria have been found, police said Friday, bringing to 10 the number freed this week.

Gunmen last month seized 39 students from a school in Afaka in Kaduna state, after a gunfight with soldiers.

It was the latest mass kidnapping in the country's northwest, where criminal gangs have been increasingly abducting students for ransom, raiding villages, pillaging and stealing cattle.

"We recovered five more students among the students that were kidnapped from College of Forestry Mechanization," state police spokesman Mohammed Jalige told AFP.

He said the students were picked up on Thursday in the bushes in Birnin Gwari district where criminal gangs have camps.

Jalige said the students -- four men and a woman -- were released by their captors "due to pressure and intensive patrols in the bushes".

"We still have 29 students in captivity," he added.

Friday Sani, a spokesman for a support group of parents of the kidnapped students, said the five students were brought to the school on Friday and handed over to their parents.

"The return of five more students has filled us with hope that all the 29 remaining students will be freed soon," he told AFP.

On Monday, five students were found by soldiers in the same area and where reunited with their families on Wednesday after undergoing medical checks at a military facility.

Heavily armed gangs have recently turned their focus to schools, where they kidnap students or schoolchildren for ransom -- the Afaka mass abduction was at least the fourth such attack since December.

Related Topics

Attack Police Kidnapping Kaduna Same Nigeria December Criminals Women All From

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Ka ..

22 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates breakwater project in ..

37 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Souq Al Ju ..

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates new Kalba Beach Corniche

1 hour ago

Mbappe 'focused' on PSG amid Real Madrid rumours - ..

43 minutes ago

South Punjab Secretariat not to be rolled back at ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.