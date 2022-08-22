UrduPoint.com

Floods Kill 14, Injure 12 In Afghanistan's Paktia Province

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 01:00 PM

KABUL, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) --:At least 14 people were killed and 12 others injured in heavy downpour and flash floods late on Sunday in Afghanistan's eastern Paktia province, the state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported Monday.

"Fourteen people lost their lives and 12 others wounded after heavy floods hit some areas in the provincial capital Gardez and some districts of Paktia province late on Sunday," the state-run agency said.

According to the news agency, 358 residential houses were completely destroyed and 676 others partially destroyed by the monsoon floods that washed out at least 20 acres of land.

The floods also left more than 1,430 livestock killed and hundreds of kilometers of roads, numerous protective walls, bridges and water dams damaged in the province, said the agency.

On Saturday, flash floods and rainstorms killed 15 people and injured nine others in Khushi district of Paktia's neighboring Logar province, provincial police spokesman Ahmadullah Anas confirmed.

