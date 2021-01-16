Florida man arrested for urging armed response to statehouse protest

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal authorities on Friday arrested a man who called for armed counter-protesters to turn out at Florida's state Capitol, with law enforcement on high alert after last week's attack on the US Congress in Washington.

Daniel Baker, of Tallahassee, was arrested after calling for an armed response to protesters who are expected gather at the Florida statehouse this Sunday, a Justice Department statement said.

"Extremists intent on violence from either end of the political and social spectrums must be stopped, and they will be stopped," said Lawrence Keefe, US Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

"We will not stop in our efforts to detect, deter and disrupt anyone else planning to incite or commit violence," he added.

Baker, an ex-Army soldier, called on social media for counter-protesters to violently disrupt the demonstrations planned ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Baker was actively recruiting, and posted videos showing himself with numerous weapons.

Last Wednesday, a mob of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump -- who do not recognize his defeat at the polls -- stormed the Capitol in Washington in an attack that left five people dead.