UrduPoint.com

FM Assures Afghanistan's Interim PM Of Pakistan's Humanitarian Assistance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:20 PM

FM assures Afghanistan's interim PM of Pakistan's humanitarian assistance

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday met the interim prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Hassan Akhund, and discussed issues of mutual interest.

He assured the Afghan interim prime minister that Pakistan was committed to extending humanitarian assistance to Afghan brothers.

The foreign minister said Pakistan wanted lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He mentioned in this regard several steps by the government including visa facilities for Afghan citizens, especially traders, and the establishment of new border points to facilitate movement.

Qureshi said Pakistan, in collaboration with Afghanistan's neighbours, was committed to playing a constructive role for peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, the deputy prime minister of Afghanistan's interim government Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi welcomed the foreign minister and his delegation. Afghan Interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaki was also present.

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan, senior military leadership, and other members of the Pakistani delegation were present in the meeting.

Deputy prime minister Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi hosted a banquet in honour of Foreign Minister Qureshi and his delegation at the Arg Palace. A large number of cabinet members of the interim government joined them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister Visa Border Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021) Bangladesh set the target of 1 ..

T20 World Cup 2021) Bangladesh set the target of 182 for PNG

1 minute ago
 Over 0.2 million children to be vaccinated during ..

Over 0.2 million children to be vaccinated during week-long anti-polio drive

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews dengue, Covid-19 preventive measur ..

Meeting reviews dengue, Covid-19 preventive measures

2 minutes ago
 Speculation, misleading facts foster yellow journa ..

Speculation, misleading facts foster yellow journalism: Farrukh

2 minutes ago
 Romanian President Chooses Former Defense Minister ..

Romanian President Chooses Former Defense Minister Ciuca as Candidate for Premie ..

2 minutes ago
 DG Sports inspects eight different projects worth ..

DG Sports inspects eight different projects worth Rs 3925.8 million in Swat

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.