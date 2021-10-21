(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday met the interim prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Hassan Akhund, and discussed issues of mutual interest.

He assured the Afghan interim prime minister that Pakistan was committed to extending humanitarian assistance to Afghan brothers.

The foreign minister said Pakistan wanted lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He mentioned in this regard several steps by the government including visa facilities for Afghan citizens, especially traders, and the establishment of new border points to facilitate movement.

Qureshi said Pakistan, in collaboration with Afghanistan's neighbours, was committed to playing a constructive role for peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, the deputy prime minister of Afghanistan's interim government Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi welcomed the foreign minister and his delegation. Afghan Interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaki was also present.

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan, senior military leadership, and other members of the Pakistani delegation were present in the meeting.

Deputy prime minister Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi hosted a banquet in honour of Foreign Minister Qureshi and his delegation at the Arg Palace. A large number of cabinet members of the interim government joined them.