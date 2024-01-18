Football: CAF Champions League Results
Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 06:01 PM
Johannesburg, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :CAF Champions League matchday three results on Friday: Group C In Rades, Tunisia Etoile Sahel (TUN) 1 (Mbe 88) Al Hilal (SUD) 0 Playing Saturday In Rades Esperance (TUN) v Petro Luanda (ANG) (1900 GMT) Group D In Alexandria, Egypt Al Ahly (EGY, holders) 0 Chabab Belouizdad (ALG) 0In Kumasi, GhanaMedeama (GHA) 1 (Sowah 27-pen) Young Africans (TAN) 1 (Zouzoua 36)
