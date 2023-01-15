Football: English Premier League Results
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2023 | 10:00 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Chelsea 1 (Havertz 64) Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 1 (Isak 89) Fulham 0 Playing later Tottenham v Arsenal (1630) Played Saturday Brentford 2 (Toney 39-pen, Jensen 75) Bournemouth 0 Brighton 3 (March 47, 53, Welbeck 81) Liverpool 0 Everton 1 (Onana 39) Southampton 2 (Ward-Prowse 46, 78) Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 78, Rashford 82) Manchester City 1 (Grealish 60) Nottingham Forest 2 (Johnson 56, 85) Leicester 0 Wolves 1 (Podence 48) West Ham 0 Played FridayAston Villa 2 (Bailey 3, Buendia 64) Leeds 1 (Bamford 83)