Football: English Premier League Table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Tuesday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man Utd 18 11 4 3 34 24 37 Man City 17 10 5 2 29 13 35 Leicester 18 11 2 5 33 21 35 Liverpool 18 9 7 2 37 21 34 Tottenham 18 9 6 3 33 17 33 Everton 17 10 2 5 28 21 32 West Ham 19 9 5 5 27 22 32 Chelsea 18 8 5 5 33 21 29 Southampton 18 8 5 5 26 21 29 Arsenal 19 8 3 8 23 19 27 Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29 16 26 Leeds 18 7 2 9 30 34 23 Crystal Palace 19 6 5 8 22 33 23 Wolves 19 6 4 9 21 29 22 Newcastle 18 5 4 9 18 30 19 Brighton 19 3 8 8 22 29 17 Burnley 17 4 4 9 9 22 16 Fulham 17 2 6 9 14 25 12West Brom 19 2 5 12 15 43 11Sheff Utd 19 1 2 16 10 32 5

