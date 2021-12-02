Football: English Premier League Table
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:10 AM
London, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Tuesday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Chelsea 13 9 3 1 31 5 30 Man City 13 9 2 2 27 7 29 Liverpool 13 8 4 1 39 11 28 West Ham 13 7 2 4 24 16 23 Arsenal 13 7 2 4 15 17 23 Wolves 13 6 2 5 12 12 20 Tottenham 12 6 1 5 11 17 19 Man Utd 13 5 3 5 21 22 18 Brighton 13 4 6 3 12 14 18 Leicester 13 5 3 5 20 23 18 Crystal Palace 13 3 7 3 19 19 16 Brentford 13 4 4 5 17 17 16 Aston Villa 13 5 1 7 18 21 16 Everton 13 4 3 6 16 20 15 Southampton 13 3 5 5 11 18 14 Watford 13 4 1 8 18 24 13 Leeds 13 2 6 5 12 20 12 Norwich 14 2 4 8 8 28 10Burnley 12 1 6 5 14 20 9Newcastle 14 0 7 7 16 30 7